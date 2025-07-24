Police have released the names of three family members who died following a shooting incident in Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, on Wednesday (July 23).

They were Vanessa Whyte, who was 45 years old; Sara Rutledge, aged 13 and James Rutledge, aged 14.

A fourth person – an adult from the same household – remains in a serious condition in hospital. Police have launched a murder investigation.

In a statement issued on Thursday (July 24), Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Today, our thoughts remain with those loved ones whose worlds have been torn apart.

Vanessa Whyte (centre) with Sara Rutledge and James Rutledge. Photo provided by PSNI

"Our investigation is continuing and I am keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to get in touch.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who had spoken to Vanessa, Sara or James over the last few weeks. If you are someone that Vanessa, Sara or James may have confided in, please come and speak to us.

“Any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem could prove crucial to our investigation.”

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 276 of 23/07/25 or a report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

The incident has left the rural community in total shock. The three people who lost their lives were closely involved with two local GAA clubs.

St Patrick’s Hurling Club Lisbellaw and St Marys Maguiresbridge Ladies GFC said: “All three were active and beloved members of our club and will be desperately missed.”

The clubs offered “heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of all those impacted by the tragic incident”. They added: “We will also work closely with all appropriate services to ensure that those who require support at this difficult time can access it.”

Fermanagh and South Tyrone Sinn Fein MP Pat Cullen said "my thoughts are with the victims and their families at this tragic time”.

In a statement, Women’s Aid said it wished to “express our deepest sympathies and heartfelt sorrow to the loved ones of Vanessa Whyte, and her two children, Sara and James”.

The statement added: "To the wider Fermanagh community, please know we are thinking of you at this time of unimaginable grief.”