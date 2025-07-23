A third person has now died following a tragic shooting incident in Co Fermanagh.

A fourth person – an adult – remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Police confirmed the fatalities include two children – a boy and a girl – and a woman in her 40s.

All four people are from the same household and all four suffered gun shot wounds.

The scene of the shooting incident at Drummeer Road, Maguiresbridge in Co Fermanagh. Picture: Pacemaker

Superintendent Robert McGowan, District Commander for Fermanagh and Omagh, said a murder investigation has been launched.

"Earlier this morning, Wednesday, July 23, police received the report of an incident in Maguiresbridge.

"Officers, along with our colleagues in the Northern Ambulance Service, attended a house in the Drummeer Road area. Tragically, despite best medical efforts, two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

"Sadly, I can confirm that a third person has, this afternoon, passed away in hospital.

Police at the scene of a shooting incident within the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge. Picture: Pacemaker

"A fourth person who was taken to hospital remains in a condition described as serious.

"All four had sustained gunshot wounds, and I can confirm that all four individuals are from the same household.

"I am keen to, first and foremost, express my sympathy to family members and loved ones who are today left in total shock, and who will inevitably be struggling to come to terms with their unimaginable loss.”

Supt McGowan continued: “The Police Service has now commenced a murder investigation and detectives are working at pace to determine the circumstances.

"This is a quiet, rural location and I am aware that this tragic event will have sent waves of sadness throughout the community. Please be assured that you will see a continued police presence in the area, as we continue to carry out our enquiries.

"Our enquiries are at an early stage, and I would appeal for patience as we work to understand the events that have taken place. We will continue to bring updates as our investigation continues.

"In the meantime, I would ask anyone with information, CCTV footage or dashcam footage to contact us on 101, quoting reference 276 of 23/07/25.”

During a press conference, Supt McGowan said the suspect has a "limited footprint" with police.

He added there was “limited” domestic history within the household.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Earlier on Wednesday police stressed there is “no ongoing risk to the public”.