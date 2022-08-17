Incident in Gilford between motorist and pedestrians being investigated

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have also asked anyone who was in the Moyallen Road area on Saturday evening (August 13) to check their dashcam foortage.

Inspector Peters said “At approximately 8.30pm it was reported that several males were involved in an altercation with a motorist and a number of pedestrians in the Moyallen Road area.

“Enquiries are continuing in relation to this incident.

Moyallen Road. Picture:Google

“We would appeal for anyone with any information or dash am footage available, to contact 101 quoting reference number 1901 of 13/08/2022.”

Alternatively you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/