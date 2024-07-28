Injured officer dragged along by vehicle and then pinned between it and police car during drug-related search at Ardboe
The officer had been in the process of detaining the driver for a search of the vehicle under the misuse of drugs act in the Kilmascally Road area at around 9.50pm.
The driver then reversed back at speed, dragging the officer along for a short distance before colliding with the stationary police vehicle causing some damage.
The officer’s arm was pinned between the police vehicle and the driver’s side of the dark-coloured vehicle. The driver then reversed again and the officer was able to move. The driver ignored the officer’s instructions to stop and made off at speed.
The officer attended hospital for assessment to an arm and hand injury.
Chief Inspector Daniel McPhillips said: “Our officer has received welfare support, but his injuries could easily have been much more serious.
“Assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and will not be tolerated. Last night, our officer was striving to detect illegal use and supply of illegal drugs which cause devastation to individuals, families and communities.
“Our officers are here to help, and respond to calls assisting people. Assaults on police are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’.
“An investigation is underway and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed a dark-coloured vehicle being driven erratically in this rural area or any driver who may have been in the vicinity and have dash-cam footage to contact us now on 101 quoting reference number 1308 27/07/24.”Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.