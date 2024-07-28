Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An officer was injured after his arm was pinned between a vehicle and police car in Ardboe outside Dungannon on Saturday (July 27) night.

The officer had been in the process of detaining the driver for a search of the vehicle under the misuse of drugs act in the Kilmascally Road area at around 9.50pm.

The driver then reversed back at speed, dragging the officer along for a short distance before colliding with the stationary police vehicle causing some damage.

The officer’s arm was pinned between the police vehicle and the driver’s side of the dark-coloured vehicle. The driver then reversed again and the officer was able to move. The driver ignored the officer’s instructions to stop and made off at speed.

Police are appealing for information following the incident. Photo: Pacemaker

The officer attended hospital for assessment to an arm and hand injury.

Chief Inspector Daniel McPhillips said: “Our officer has received welfare support, but his injuries could easily have been much more serious.

“Assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and will not be tolerated. Last night, our officer was striving to detect illegal use and supply of illegal drugs which cause devastation to individuals, families and communities.

“Our officers are here to help, and respond to calls assisting people. Assaults on police are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’.