A 63-year-old Co Antrim man has pleaded not guilty to an accusation that he assaulted a 12-year-old boy on a bus while going to a 'special needs school'.

Colin Robert Reid, whose address was listed as Higginson's Lane at Brown's Bay in Islandmagee, has been charged in relation to May 16 last year.

The full details of the alleged incident were not outlined at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, May 1 but a defence barrister told the district judge that it was a ‘not guilty’ plea.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

A prosecutor said the alleged victim in the case is a 12-year-old boy with "serious learning difficulties" who had been on an Education Authority bus "being transported to a special needs school".

The prosecutor outlined to the court said that "footage" will be served on the defence.

The case was adjourned to the same court on Thursday, May 15 to fix a date for a contest.