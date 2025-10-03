“It was an expensive joint,” a Lurgan man was told after being fined for possessing cannabis.

Diarmuid James Magee, aged 21, from Lurgan Tarry, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court accused of possession of the class B drug.

The court heard that on August 9 this year, police were on patrol in Kilwilke Road, Lurgan when they spotted a man ‘acting suspiciously’ in an alleyway.

When police approached the defendant there was ‘a strong smell of Cannabis coming from him’.

Police saw him smoking what they believed to be a cannabis joint.

"A search was carried out and a cannabis joint was seized from the defendant,” a prosecutor said, adding Magee made full admissions to police during a notebook interview stating it was for his own personal use.

Magee’s lawyer said the defendant attended court with his mother and it was his first time in court. He explained Magee was a screeder in concrete until a few weeks ago but is going self-employed.

"He is a young man heavily involved in sport,” added the lawyer.

"This was a very small amount of cannabis found. It was more like half a joint rather than a joint. You can guess where the other half went,” he said, asking the judge.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “I’m sure the last place your mother wants to be today is this court. No doubt your mother has had strong words with you about the dangers of what you’ve been doing and told you not to do it again.

"It’s going to be an expensive joint, however,” he said, fining Magee £150 plus the £15 offender levy.