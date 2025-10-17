It’s checkmate for Hydebank young offenders as they hone their chess skills

Young offenders at Hydebank Wood College are turning to the noble sporting pursuit of chess as a distraction from the isolation of prison life.

The ‘King’s Game’ has become a popular past-time in the facility with more than 25 percent of the young male inmates participating in weekly sessions.

Lisburn Chess Club has been encouraging the young offenders to learn how to play the game, which develops sportsmanship and offers key academic social skills for life on the outside.

Hydebank Custody Prison Officer Frank Black helps organise the weekly sessions with the club.

“There’s always been chess sets available to prisoners to use during free association time and in their cells,” he explained.

"But since the Lisburn Chess Club courses began it’s really taken off with the boys – and indeed some of the females here in Hydebank. They call themselves ‘Silent Knights’.

“Chess can help our young people to think logically and solve problems,” he added.

“It can help to build resilience and self-esteem and it teaches you to plan ahead and take responsibility for your actions.

"In addition, it can help to relieve the inevitable isolation and boredom that comes from being locked up for long periods.”

Neil Gardner from Lisburn Chess Club said: “We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to teach chess in Hydebank Wood College.

"We have watched the young men develop new skills along the way and we've had so much fun doing so.

“We hope to be able to bring chess into Maghaberry Prison very soon and teach more people the benefits of a chess education.”

Anyone interested in chess can find out more about the Lisburn club by visiting https://lisburnchessclub.co.uk/.

Hydebank Governor Richard Taylor added: “Chess is a readily available, low-cost, purposeful activity.

"Participation not only improves health and behaviour but can directly contribute to efforts to reduce reoffending.

“A positive sporting achievement can provide the motivation and skills for people to turn their lives around.

"It is no exaggeration to say that for some prisoners, being able to play and study chess is transformational, assisting with mental health and for others preventing isolation. For many it is a welcome distraction that passes time constructively.”