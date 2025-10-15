Grant boost for Lisburn Cricket Club

Following unprecedented success at youth level on the field this season, Lisburn Cricket Club continues to celebrate off the field with news that it has just been awarded a £1,000 grant in an exclusive Northern Ireland competition run by KP Snacks (NI).

The cash award is part of a campaign to mark KP Snacks’ sponsorship of the summer’s blockbuster cricket tournament The Hundred and will go towards supporting the club’s cross-community primary schools engagement programme this winter and spring.

News of the award comes hot on the heels of a successful season that saw Lisburn’s U13, U15 and U17 boys’ and girls’ teams all reach their respective finals, six in total - the first time a club has achieved this level of success at underage level in the history of the NCU (Northern Cricket Union).

The club’s U13 boys also went on to win both their league and the All-Ireland title, while the U17 boys and U17 girls also secured provincial titles. In addition, Lisburn’s Men’s 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th XIs all won their respective leagues.

Ricky Watts from KP Snacks (NI) joined Lisburn CC’s Director of Cricket Jonathan Waite and youth players Harry Walker, Rebecca Lowe, Grace Wilson and Alex Magee to congratulate them and hand over the all-important cheque for £1,000 which will go towards supporting the club’s cross-community primary schools engagement programme this winter and spring. Pic credit: Darren Kidd

Lisburn Cricket Club Chair Jamie Mulholland said: “Winning the KP Snacks £1,000 prize is a fantastic boost for our club and our schools outreach work.

"It means we can purchase new equipment that will allow us to deliver fun, inclusive, and high-quality cricket sessions in schools across Lisburn.

“For many children, this will be their first experience of cricket, and this support ensures we can make it a positive and lasting one. "

Lisburn Cricket Cub Schools Programme will use the £1,000 KP Snacks (NI) award to support its upcoming cross-community primary schools programme, which launches in Term 1/2 of the 2025–26 school year.

The KP Snacks (NI) award was part of a campaign run by the company to reach out to local communities and encourage more people to get active through cricket this summer.

To win, clubs across Northern Ireland were invited to submit a 500-word entry explaining why they deserved to win £1,000 and how they would spend the money.

“Lisburn Cricket Club’s pioneering success at underage level pays testimony to the hard work and dedication of all those associated with the club,” said Ricky Watts, Business Account Manager (NI) for KP Snacks Ltd.