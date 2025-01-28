Jail sentence for Coleraine woman who stole pumpkin decorations in run up to Halloween

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Jan 2025, 12:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A woman who stole pumpkin decorations in the run up to Halloween has been given a four months jail sentence.

Erin McKenna (34), of Glenvara Drive in Coleraine, admitted taking items worth £180 from Asda in Antrim town on October 2 last year.

As well as the pumpkin decorations she had taken mugs, a vacuum cleaner and a microwave.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She also stole £212 worth of items including an air fryer and toaster from Sainsbury's in Coleraine on October 1 last year.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: PacemakerThe case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

Get the Northern Ireland World newsletter - sign up now

A defence barrister told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant developed "a crack cocaine addiction" and the thefts were to fund the addiction.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a record for a spate of shoplifting.

He said courts had tried to help her before and for the new offences he handed down a four months prison term. Bail in the sum of £500 was fixed pending appeal.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice