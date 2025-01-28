Jail sentence for Coleraine woman who stole pumpkin decorations in run up to Halloween
Erin McKenna (34), of Glenvara Drive in Coleraine, admitted taking items worth £180 from Asda in Antrim town on October 2 last year.
As well as the pumpkin decorations she had taken mugs, a vacuum cleaner and a microwave.
She also stole £212 worth of items including an air fryer and toaster from Sainsbury's in Coleraine on October 1 last year.
A defence barrister told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant developed "a crack cocaine addiction" and the thefts were to fund the addiction.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a record for a spate of shoplifting.
He said courts had tried to help her before and for the new offences he handed down a four months prison term. Bail in the sum of £500 was fixed pending appeal.