Jail sentence for Larne man who spat in face of police officer

By The Newsroom
Published 4th Apr 2025, 08:58 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 08:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A judge said "spitting on someone in the course of their employment is inexcusable".

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates Court where he jailed a man with a Larne address.

William James Surgenor (29), of Station Road, admitted assaulting a police officer on January 13 this year. A charge of being disorderly in Larne was withdrawn by prosecutors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A prosecutor said police were in the Circular Road area of Larne on January 13. The defendant was being taken to Antrim Area Hospital and kicked out while exiting a cell van.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: PacemakerThe case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

He spat directly into an officer's face and at the hospital he was "volatile" and limb restraints had to be applied. In a triage area he kicked the same officer.

On September 28 last year the defendant was caught with cannabis.

A defence barrister said that the defendant had issues with alcohol and drugs and "considerable mental health problems".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up for a free Northern Ireland World newsletter and let us bring the news to you

The defendant had spent time in custody on remand and appeared at court via video link from prison.

The barrister said the defendant wished to apologise for his "intolerable" behaviour.

Judge Browne said: "Any assault on police is a serious matter but spitting on someone in the course of their employment is inexcusable. These are people going about their daily work and are entitled to expect not to be spat on".

The defendant was given a three months jail sentence.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice