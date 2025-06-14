A man who was involved in stealing hundreds of pounds worth of goods from shops in Ballymena has been jailed for three months.

William Karl Doak (39), of Shankill Terrace, Belfast, took meat and food from Braidwater Service Station on April 6; alcohol worth £100 from Lidl on April 8; meat worth £188 from Lynas Foods on April 11 and meat worth £89 from Lynas Foods on April 12.

He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday via video link from prison. He had a previous record.

A prosecutor said another man had already been sentenced and the total amount of goods taken by both defendants was £500.

A defence barrister said Doak had alcohol issues but he had been getting addictions help in custody.