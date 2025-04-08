Jail term for Co Tyrone patient 'covered in blood' who shouted and swore whilst at Antrim Area Hospital
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ruairi Norton (31), with an address listed as Molesworth Street in Cookstown, admitted charges of disorderly behaviour and assaulting a police officer on March 7 this year.
A charge of attempting to damage a PSNI cell van was withdrawn. The defendant appeared via video link from prison at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.
A prosecutor said police were called to a report of a disruptive patient in the hospital waiting area and when officers arrived the defendant was outside.
He was shouting and being disruptive. He had a large cut to his lip and was "covered in blood". He was "extremely intoxicated" and would not explain to police what had happened to him.
He was irate and "threatening violence" to police. He continued to shout and swear "making patients in the waiting area feel uncomfortable".
The prosecutor added that he defendant began "hitting his head off a brick wall" and had to be restrained for his own safety. He threw his head back and struck an officer. He also struck the officer's leg.
A defence barrister said the defendant is "well aware" courts take a "dim view" of such incidents in hospitals.
He said the defendant, who had a "poor record", had a prison release licence revoked and is not due for release until next year.
The barrister said the defendant had "acute mental health difficulties" and is now getting treatment in prison.
District Judge Natasha Fitzsimons said the defendant had a "significant record" and it had been "extremely disgraceful behaviour at a hospital" and jailed him for five months.