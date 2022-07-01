Jude Bell: police appeal to wanted man to hand himself in

Jude Bell, aged 23, is originally from the Draperstown area and is wanted for arrest in relation to allegations of assault and breaches of court orders.

He is described as being around 5’ 6” in height, of medium build and with blue eyes.

Police would appeal to anyone who has seen Mr Bell, knows of his whereabouts, or has information that may assist in his arrest, to call them on 101.

They say that information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.