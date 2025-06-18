Judge hands Lisburn man a suspended prison sentence and warns him he will go to prison if he is back before the court again

A Lisburn man has been handed a suspended prison sentence after being convicted in his absence.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Aaron Kenneth McGrath, 35, whose address was given as Ballynahinch Road in Lisburn, appeared before the city’s magistrates court for sentencing after being found guilty of threats to damage property, common assault, and criminal damage.

On December 30, 2023 the defendant was charged with making a threat to damage property belonging to another person.

On the same date he also unlawfully assaulted a woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisburn man warned he will go to prison if he is back before the court again. Pic credit: Google

The following day, on December 31, 2023, the defendant was charged with destroying a copy of the Codes of Practice belonging to the Northern Ireland Policing Board.

On Thursday, June 12, 2025 the defendant returned to the court for sentencing.

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a custodial sentence of five months on each of the charges, which she suspended for two years.

Ms Watters told the defendant: “If you are back in front of me you do know you are going to prison.”