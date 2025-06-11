A council director has told a councillor he can see legal advice amid a court case on a suspected pit bull dog

Confidential ‘legal advice’ on a suspected pit bull dog is to be shown to a councillor amid a controversial court case on the future wellbeing of the animal.

Max the dog has been held in council kennels since December 2024 after council wardens classed the stray as an illegal breed and caged him for the last six months.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) is currently opposing an application by proposed new pet owner Molly Piper, who is arguing that Max is not a Pit Bull type and so can live a more free life.

Lisburn Magistrates Court has heard that assessment papers on the dog’s breed were “doctored” by local authority employees. The case could set a precedent for Northern Ireland in how dog breeds are assessed.

In council chambers Councillor Gary Hynds said: “I respect the court and judge and will therefore not be going into the case itself, however I must say I remain deeply dismayed by the handling of the Max the puppy case.

“We now stand accused in a courtroom, as a council, of doctoring dog warden reports, which raises serious questions about transparency and integrity.

“Despite my formal request for a considerable time now, I have yet to receive the legal advice that was used to block my proposal to review these reports months ago.

"This lack of responsiveness is unacceptable and undermines public trust.

"Add this to other matters I have witnessed since arriving here and to me, we have a serious issue with transparency and the operating of the council, and we must address this.

"Councillors are placing themselves at risk, as we are ultimately responsible, we are the council.”

He added: “The only thing I would like to add, is to highlight the Local Government Act 2014 which gives additional powers for councillors to request any documentation as it pertains to activities or decisions made by council officers.

“If this is rejected, which it was, and if that position remains, I wish to receive that rejection in writing, the reasons for doing so and the legal advice as mentioned previously that was used to block my original proposal to review these documents.”

A sizeable attendance of Max supporters sat in the chamber gallery during the meeting.

The environment committee was told by chairperson, Pat Catney that the deputy of the committee, Cllr Hynds. and himself had attempted to visit Max earlier in the day, but were refused entry at the kennels.

However, he told the chamber he had been reassured the dog “was in great form”.

The new director of environment, Angela McCann was introduced to the chamber and she alluded to the ongoing court case stating the “council cannot comment any further” but that Max “is being well looked after”.

Former acting director of environment, Richard Harvey replied: “I have previously made an offer for anyone who wishes to view the advice. To date you have yet to come to me.”

However, Cllr Hynds said: "I want to see this advice in black and white. Not as individuals taken into a room, and made to keep it confidential, but provided to everyone in the full council chamber.”