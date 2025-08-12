Judge not ‘terribly impressed’ by Dunmurry man charged with catalogue of offences

A Dunmurry man has been given suspended prison sentences for a catalogue of driving and drugs charges.

Jude Wylie, 22, whose address was given as Cloona Manor, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with aggravated taking of a vehicle, having no insurance, possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis, possession of a Class A drug, namely cocaine, failing to report an accident, failing to remain at an accident, failing to provide a specimen, failing to stop, and driving without due care and attention.

The court heard that on October 8, 2023, at 9am police were contacted by Crash Services to report that a crash had occurred on Sycamore Road in Dunmurry.

It was reported that a Seat Leon had collided with a tree in a field. The defendant and another person were found walking in the opposite direction, covered in mud.

The defendant’s speech was said to be slurred and a small bag of white powder was found on his person. He refused to give a specimen to the police.

It was stated that the car had been stolen from Beckett’s Bar in Dunmurry that night. The white powder was identified as being cannabis and cocaine. The defendant’s DNA was found on the airbag and footwell of the vehicle.

Defence told the court: “He does accept when the offending occurred he was under the influence and accepts he was lucky no further serious damage or injury was caused.

"He has taken steps in the past to address his addiction issues. He was diagnosed with ADHD and he recognises drug misuse and ADHD were contributing factors in his behaviour.”

During sentencing, District Judge Rosie Watters told the defendant: “I don’t know that I am terribly impressed by the way you have dealt with this.

"When you commit offences the important thing is to say I have done something and I won’t do it again. I am concerned that you continue to use cannabis.

"Cannabis is not a good thing to use. You are doing your mental health all sorts of harm potentially and giving your money to hoods.

"It is your health you should be thinking about and that you are going to end up in prison if you continue to use it. If you are back in front of me you will go to prison and that includes possession of cannabis.”

For each of the driving charges before the court, Ms Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for two years.

On the charges of having no insurance, failing to provide a specimen, and aggravated taking of a vehicle, Ms Watters imposed a custodial sentence of five months, suspended for two years,

On the charge of failing to report, Ms Watters imposed a fine of £50. On the charge of failing to remain, Ms Watters imposed a fine of £50, and on the charge of driving without due care and attention, Ms Watters imposed a fine of £200.

On the charges of possession of a Class B drug and Class A drug, Ms Watters imposed custodial sentences of two months, suspended for two years. Ms Watters also imposed an offender’s levy of £15 and issued an order for the destruction of the drugs.