Judge orders photo of man accused of knifepoint rape to be sent to scheme for keeping sex workers safe

A photograph of a man with an address in Co Tyrone who allegedly raped a prostitute in south Belfast at knifepoint is to be sent to a scheme for keeping safe sex workers across Ireland, a High Court judge has ordered.

Madam Justice McBride also directed the disclosure of Antonio Da Costa’s name and mobile numbers as part of conditions under which he was granted bail.

The 43-year-old factory worker, from Drumglass Way in Dungannon is accused of carrying out a premeditated attack on the woman during an arranged meeting on February 3.

He denies charges of rape, possessing an offensive weapon with intent and making threats to kill.

Prosecutors said Da Costa texted the complainant to request an appointment while she was in Belfast working as an escort.

When he arrived at the rented Airbnb accommodation she recognised him from a previous booking made under a different mobile phone number.

“She gave him a kiss on each cheek and they walked together to the bedroom,” a Crown lawyer claimed.

“After talking for a bit he said he was there for sex but was not going to pay.

“He produced a knife from his bag, pushed her onto the bed and said he would kill her if she screamed.”

Da Costa then allegedly raped her before getting dressed and saying “see, nothing happened”.

“As he left he told her not to give him any problems or he would kill her,” counsel added.

Police contend he switched SIM cards in his phone just before the encounter in an act of premeditation.

Investigations also established that he had repeatedly contacted at least three other sex workers in the weeks leading up to the incident, the court heard.

According to Da Costa’s version of events, however, a row broke out over the amount he had to pay the woman for the time they spent together.

He fled the accommodation and got a bus back to Dungannon after she got angry and warned that she was going to contact her boss.

Defence barrister Turlough Madden confirmed Da Costa accepts being at the property but denies the charges.

He stressed that the accused, originally from Portugal, has lived in Northern Ireland for up to eight years without ever coming to police attention.

During the bail application Madam Justice McBride expressed concerns about ensuring the safety of sex workers in the community.

An investigating detective told her police operate a partnership with the Ugly Mugs organisation which enables prostitutes to share information about any potential dangers posed by clients.

Granting bail to Da Costa, the judge cited both his clear record and the presumption of innocence.

She banned him from entering Belfast, having a mobile phone or contacting any prostitutes as part of the terms of his release.

Madam Justice McBride said: “The real risk in this case is of re-offending and the danger to a particular section of the community, sex workers.

“Police can give his name, mobile numbers and a photograph to the Ugly Mugs charity. They can do with them as they wish.”