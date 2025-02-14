Expect some delays as planned roadworks take place in Mid Ulster area

By Stanley Campbell
Published 14th Feb 2025, 11:43 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 11:53 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Planned roadworks may cause some delays in the coming week in parts of the Mid Ulster area.

A6 Glenshane Road, Magherafelt - lane closure from a point 400m north of the Castledawson Roundabout to Castledawson Roundabout.

The lane closure is required for new traffic signage to be erected.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Closure to operate: daily 09:30 to 16:30 from Monday, February 17 to Friday, February 21.

Lane closure at A6 Glenshane. Credit:Google MapsLane closure at A6 Glenshane. Credit:Google Maps
Lane closure at A6 Glenshane. Credit:Google Maps

Traffic control to operate, delays expected.

C0054 Loughbeg Road, Moneyglass - road closure from junction with Roguery Road to 2.6km north of the junction with Roguery Road.

A road closure will be required daily for UG and OH cabling.

A31 Magherafelt by pass - Magherafelt - lane closure from Moneymore Road roundabout to 500m west side of Killyfaddy Road to facilitate work on Moyola to Mullaghboy water trunk main works.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Diversion to operate, delays 5-15 minutes expected. Alternative route Via: C0054 Loughbeg Road, B0052 Largy Road, B0052 Portglenone Road, B0018 Roguery Road.

Read More
Mid Ulster councillor says rural roads must not be forgotten as they have an imp...

The closure will operate until Friday, February 28. Traffic control to operate, estimated five minute delays expected.

In Maghera, work continues in the town centre area on the public realm scheme.

A42 Main Street, Maghera - one way closure from Station Road to Tobermore Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The closure will operate until April 25. Diversions will be in place via Station Road, Crew Road and Coleraine Road.

A29 Hall Street, Maghera - one way closure from Fair Hill to Main Street. The closure will continue until April 25. Diverisons will operate.

Motorists should allow for a five-minute delay.

Related topics:Maghera

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice