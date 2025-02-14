Expect some delays as planned roadworks take place in Mid Ulster area
A6 Glenshane Road, Magherafelt - lane closure from a point 400m north of the Castledawson Roundabout to Castledawson Roundabout.
The lane closure is required for new traffic signage to be erected.
Closure to operate: daily 09:30 to 16:30 from Monday, February 17 to Friday, February 21.
Traffic control to operate, delays expected.
C0054 Loughbeg Road, Moneyglass - road closure from junction with Roguery Road to 2.6km north of the junction with Roguery Road.
A road closure will be required daily for UG and OH cabling.
A31 Magherafelt by pass - Magherafelt - lane closure from Moneymore Road roundabout to 500m west side of Killyfaddy Road to facilitate work on Moyola to Mullaghboy water trunk main works.
Diversion to operate, delays 5-15 minutes expected. Alternative route Via: C0054 Loughbeg Road, B0052 Largy Road, B0052 Portglenone Road, B0018 Roguery Road.
The closure will operate until Friday, February 28. Traffic control to operate, estimated five minute delays expected.
In Maghera, work continues in the town centre area on the public realm scheme.
A42 Main Street, Maghera - one way closure from Station Road to Tobermore Road.
The closure will operate until April 25. Diversions will be in place via Station Road, Crew Road and Coleraine Road.
A29 Hall Street, Maghera - one way closure from Fair Hill to Main Street. The closure will continue until April 25. Diverisons will operate.
Motorists should allow for a five-minute delay.
