Mid Ulster councillor says rural roads must not be forgotten as they have an impact on local community

A Mid Ulster councillor has said that rural roads must not be forgotten as they make up around 75 per cent of the road network in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DUP Cookstown representative Eva Cahoon said it is an issue that affects many across the district and has an impact on rural businesses.

"I am pleased to have received confirmation today that the Corby Road has been included in the DFI Roads programme of works," she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corby Road, Lissan, Cookstown, has been included in the DFI Roads programme of works. Credit: Supplied

This follows commitments to work on the Killycurragh Road, Ballynasollus Road, Ramper Road and the Muntober Road which has recently had a patch completed.

"In 2024/25, £8m has been directly targeted towards rural roads however DFI have advised me that funds are a limiting factor.

"In some areas it seems that potholes are allowed to get deeper before they are fixed. DFI needs to get to grips with this issue. I, along with colleagues, will continue to pursue this with the Department."