Mid Ulster councillor says rural roads must not be forgotten as they have an impact on local community
DUP Cookstown representative Eva Cahoon said it is an issue that affects many across the district and has an impact on rural businesses.
"I am pleased to have received confirmation today that the Corby Road has been included in the DFI Roads programme of works," she said.
This follows commitments to work on the Killycurragh Road, Ballynasollus Road, Ramper Road and the Muntober Road which has recently had a patch completed.
"In 2024/25, £8m has been directly targeted towards rural roads however DFI have advised me that funds are a limiting factor.
"In some areas it seems that potholes are allowed to get deeper before they are fixed. DFI needs to get to grips with this issue. I, along with colleagues, will continue to pursue this with the Department."