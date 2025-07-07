A Northern Ireland judge has praised the actions of a member of the public who followed and got an over-the-limit motorist to stop.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the man may have saved the life of the motorist or other members of the public.

Details were given to Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, where Margaret Feenan (47), of Pegasus Walk in Downpatrick, admitted driving dangerously in Antrim town.

She had also failed to stop, remain and report a collision on May 3 this year and although she did provide one breath sample at a police station she was required to provide two in custody, the lower reading of which is then used.

A charge of driving with excess alcohol in breath had been withdrawn.

A prosecutor said at 11.45pm, police had received a report of a female driver travelling along a "central reservation" at Ballymena Road, Antrim, colliding with a road sign.

She reversed from the sign and then had driven on the wrong side of the road into incoming traffic. The car then crossed over the central reservation onto the correct side of the road and began travelling towards Dunsilly.

At Carnbeg Roundabout it turned left onto Kilbegs Road and "the reporting person followed the vehicle due to his concern for other road users".

The defendant was on the wrong side of the Kilbegs Road and the "reporting person flashed his lights at the vehicle in order to get the vehicle to pull over".

When he approached the vehicle, the defendant was the sole occupant. When she put the window slightly there was a strong smell of alcohol.

"She asked the male to stop with her to change her tyre," the prosecutor said. The car had been "extensively damaged".

The man was on the phone to police and he was advised to remove the car keys but the defendant said "there was no key to the vehicle". He remained with her until police arrived.

A preliminary breath test at the scene had a reading of 93 and in custody - when only one evidential sample was given - the reading was 79 - the legal limit is 35.

Judge Broderick said: "The member of the public who took this action should be commended. They have effectively prevented a serious if not fatal road traffic collision - somebody drunk driving up the wrong side of the road not once but twice and it was just by the sheer Grace of God that there wasn't a head-on collision.

"I don't know if my comments can be echoed back to the reporting person but they have performed a great civic duty and have perhaps prevented a much more serious accident".

A defence lawyer said a "number of factors" led to the defendant "being in this situation".

She had a clear record and was remorseful.

Judge Broderick said: "It is just amazing that she didn't hit anything coming the other way."

He told the defendant: "That member of the public may have saved your life by making sure you were pulled over".

Feenan was ordered to do 100 hours of Community Service and was banned from driving for 18 months.