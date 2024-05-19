Judge says behaviour of Coalisland man who threatened to spit in faces of people at Craigavon Hospital was 'utterly appalling'
Ardrius Toliusis (33), from Mourne Crescent in Coalisland, admitted two counts of common assault, assault on police, disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.
District Judge Peter Magill told Toliusis, who appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh, by video link from Maghaberry Prison, that spitting in the face of a police officer and going to hospital and threatening to spit in the faces of people was “utterly appalling”.
The court heard on April 11 last, police were tasked to an address in Coalisland to a report of a man with mental health issues who had “gone mad” and assaulted two people, including his mother.
Prosecuting counsel said Toliusis became aggressive towards the officers and made homophobic comments, calling them “faggots.”
The lawyer said while travelling to the hospital he spat saliva at the face of a police officer and at Craigavon Area Hospital, where there were about 30 people, he threatened to spit in their faces.
He said Tolisus also smashed a hand sanitiser station belonging to the Southern Health Trust, valued £30, and a compensation order would be sought in respect of this.
Counsel added that during interview the defendant answered no comment to every question.
A defence lawyer described the incident as “a one-off blip” as the defendant’s medication had been taken off him.
He said he was now back on his medication and was back to normal.
The lawyer said Toliusis, who has been in custody for six or seven weeks, wished to apologise to the police and the people at the hospital, for his behaviour.
"This is a man who has never been in custody before and had worked as a casino manager and intends to look for work in that environment in future,” he continued.
The lawyer added that Toliusis completely understood the context of his offences and realises the gravity of what he has done.
Bail of £100 was fixed for appeal against sentence.