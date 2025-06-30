A judge said a man with a Newtownabbey address is "violent and dangerous".

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates' Court to Marcus Walker, aged 41, of Serpentine Road.

He was given a six months jail sentence on charges of assault, assault and resisting police, and indecent behaviour.

The court heard that on March 16 this year, police were contacted about an incident at a takeaway in Larne. A woman, Walker’s partner, had a "large egg-shaped bump to her forehead".

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

The defendant had shoved her which resulted in her banging her head off a counter. He had also punched and slapped her multiple times whilst outside the shop.

Walker made off and police located him at Bridge Street and "whilst speaking to them he urinated" despite officers telling him, multiple times, not to do so.

When handcuffed he struck an officer.

The defendant was in breach of a suspended sentence.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had substance abuse issues and had relapsed. The defendant had "little to no recollection" of what had happened, she said.

Judge Broderick said the defendant had 50 previous convictions.

He said it had been a "totally unjustified assault" and "despicable" assault on a woman.

He told Walker: "You are a violent and dangerous individual".

With 50 previous convictions, he said it was a "mystery to me" as to how Walker had not been to jail before and handed down a prison term.

The defendant was given £500 for bail pending appeal of the six months prison term.