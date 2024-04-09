Judge warns Magherafelt roofer ‘he is knocking on the door to jail’ if he persists in driving with no insurance

A roofer caught driving with no insurance has been fined £300 and banned from driving for 18 months at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 9th Apr 2024, 08:31 BST
Jerome Francis Downey (30), of Barrack Road, Magherafelt, was also fined £100 for having no driving licence.

The court heard the offences came to light when police stopped a car on the Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, and carried out checks on their system which showed there was no valid insurance in place.

Prosecuting counsel said it also transpired the driving licence had been stopped due to penalty points.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google MapsBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
Admitting the offences defence lawyer Liam McStay told the court that "events have overtaken" the defendant in that he has since been disqualified for three years on other matters.

Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare remarked that Downey had four no insurance in the space of four years.

He warned the defendant that he was "knocking on the door of going to jail" if he persisted in driving with no insurance.