Judge warns Magherafelt roofer ‘he is knocking on the door to jail’ if he persists in driving with no insurance

Jerome Francis Downey (30), of Barrack Road, Magherafelt, was also fined £100 for having no driving licence.

The court heard the offences came to light when police stopped a car on the Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, and carried out checks on their system which showed there was no valid insurance in place.

Prosecuting counsel said it also transpired the driving licence had been stopped due to penalty points.

Admitting the offences defence lawyer Liam McStay told the court that "events have overtaken" the defendant in that he has since been disqualified for three years on other matters.

Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare remarked that Downey had four no insurance in the space of four years.