Justice Minister announces prison staff increase in response to rising prisoner numbers
Since July 2021 the prison population has increased by over 500 prisoners and now stands at 1,920.
Minister Long said: “There has been a very steep rise in our prisoner population in recent years, which has been felt particularly at Maghaberry, where prisoner numbers are 1,263.
"Fortunately, we have not reached the circumstances which are faced in other jurisdictions, however in anticipation of a further rise to the prisoner numbers here, we have readied accommodation and staffing numbers will be increased.
“The decision to add to existing staffing levels is a response to the rising prisoner population, but will also ensure the Prison Service has the resources it needs to focus on keeping people in custody safe and secure, and supporting individuals in their rehabilitation and resettlement.
"A new recruitment campaign will launch later this year and I would encourage people who think they are up to the challenge to apply.”
Minister Long added: “Today I met committed and excellent staff at Maghaberry Prison. These are people doing a difficult job in support of a safer Northern Ireland. Working in prisons isn’t for everyone, but those who choose to do so are exceptional.”
Beverley Wall, Director General of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, added: “The fact that prisons have remained stable, are not in crisis, is testament to the dedication and professionalism of everyone, including partner agencies, who are working to keep people safe and to support them to change.”