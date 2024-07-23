Justice Minister announces prison staff increase in response to rising prisoner numbers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

During a visit to Maghaberry Prison, Justice Minister Naomi Long announced the number of Northern Ireland Prison staff is to be increased by 75 in response to the rising prisoner population.

Since July 2021 the prison population has increased by over 500 prisoners and now stands at 1,920.

Minister Long said: “There has been a very steep rise in our prisoner population in recent years, which has been felt particularly at Maghaberry, where prisoner numbers are 1,263.

"Fortunately, we have not reached the circumstances which are faced in other jurisdictions, however in anticipation of a further rise to the prisoner numbers here, we have readied accommodation and staffing numbers will be increased.

Justice Minister Naomi Long is pictured with Maghaberry Prison Governor Tracy Megrath in Lagan House, one of the old square houses in Maghaberry, which has been readied in anticipation of a further rise in the prison population. Pic credit: DOJ

“The decision to add to existing staffing levels is a response to the rising prisoner population, but will also ensure the Prison Service has the resources it needs to focus on keeping people in custody safe and secure, and supporting individuals in their rehabilitation and resettlement.

"A new recruitment campaign will launch later this year and I would encourage people who think they are up to the challenge to apply.”

Minister Long added: “Today I met committed and excellent staff at Maghaberry Prison. These are people doing a difficult job in support of a safer Northern Ireland. Working in prisons isn’t for everyone, but those who choose to do so are exceptional.”

