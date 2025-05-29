Justice Minister marks 10th anniversary of Hydebank Wood College transformation

Hydebank Wood Secure College and Women’s Prison is today more than just a prison; it’s a place of learning, opportunity, and where people get a second chance to build a positive future.

This was the message from Justice Minister Naomi Long as the prison facility marked the 10th anniversary of becoming a secure college.

Justice Minister Long said: “This has been a remarkable journey that has seen us reimagine the very purpose of what prisons are for, and how best to unlock the potential for rehabilitation and reintegration back into our community.

“Hydebank Wood has evolved from a young offenders centre with a firm focus on security; into Northern Ireland's first secure college, a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of vision, collaboration, and unwavering commitment.

Beverley Wall, Director General of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, Richard Taylor (right), Governor of Hydebank Wood Secure College and Women’s Prison, and Damian Duffy, Belfast Metropolitan College Chief Executive are pictured at the celebration event to mark the 10th anniversary of the Hydebank facility becoming a secure college. Pic credit: Paul Faith

“Purpose-built classrooms and new workshop areas, which have replaced outdated facilities. Innovative programmes focusing on literacy, numeracy, vocational skills, and personal development have been also implemented.

“Crucially, the daily interactions between staff and those in their care have shifted, with a more supportive and mentoring approach, recognising the individual needs and the potential of each person.”

The Minister also praised the vital partnership between Hydebank Wood and Belfast Metropolitan College as well as community and voluntary groups, describing it as ‘a cornerstone of the secure college model’.

“Today, Hydebank Wood is more than just a prison; it is a place of learning, a place of opportunity, and a place where people are given a second chance to build a positive future,” she added.

Beverley Wall, Director General of the Northern Ireland Prison Service and Richard Taylor (right), Governor of Hydebank Wood Secure College and Women’s Prison, are pictured with guests at the special celebration event to mark the 10th anniversary of the Hydebank facility becoming a secure college. Pic credit: Paul Faith

“Hydebank Wood is a symbol of our commitment to rehabilitation, to reducing reoffending, and to creating safer communities.”

Belfast Metropolitan College’s interim Principal and Chief Executive Damian Duffy said: “The College is delighted to have been working in partnership with the Prison Service over the last ten years.

"This partnership has played a key role in the transformation of the prison into what it is today as a secure college with education, training and skills acquisition at its core.

“The partnership and investment provides students with access to a range of high-quality, accredited training and employability programmes alongside essential skills and life skills opportunities.”