Kells motorist caught driving on M2 at 111mph is banned from roads

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 15th Apr 2025, 16:50 BST
A motorist who hit a speed of 111mph has been banned from the roads.

Neil McMaster (28), of Drum Road near Kells, was detected in a Volvo at the M2 motorway - a 70mph zone - at 12.40am on Saturday, December 28 last year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, police recorded the speed of the vehicle by using 'Cleartone' within their vehicle 'with speeds ranging from 100 to 111mph over a distance of half a mile".

Police pulled the defendant over and when they cautioned him he replied: "What does that mean?"

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: PacemakerBallymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker
Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

The defendant told the court he had "no reasons" for doing such a speed and wished to apologise.

He already had three points on his licence for speeding.

District Judge Natasha Fitzsimons said it was a "very significant speed".

She told the defendant: "There is no excuse for driving at that speed. 100 to 111mph, if you strike another vehicle at that, you are going to kill people".

She added: "I would have sat in Coroner's Court a lot and would have seen the result of all of that, people being killed as a result of other road users’ actions".

She banned the defendant from driving for two months and fined him £200.

