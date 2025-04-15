Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A motorist who hit a speed of 111mph has been banned from the roads.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil McMaster (28), of Drum Road near Kells, was detected in a Volvo at the M2 motorway - a 70mph zone - at 12.40am on Saturday, December 28 last year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, police recorded the speed of the vehicle by using 'Cleartone' within their vehicle 'with speeds ranging from 100 to 111mph over a distance of half a mile".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police pulled the defendant over and when they cautioned him he replied: "What does that mean?"

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

The defendant told the court he had "no reasons" for doing such a speed and wished to apologise.

He already had three points on his licence for speeding.

District Judge Natasha Fitzsimons said it was a "very significant speed".

She told the defendant: "There is no excuse for driving at that speed. 100 to 111mph, if you strike another vehicle at that, you are going to kill people".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "I would have sat in Coroner's Court a lot and would have seen the result of all of that, people being killed as a result of other road users’ actions".

She banned the defendant from driving for two months and fined him £200.