Kevin Conway: Funeral arrangements for Lurgan man murdered in Belfast announced by his family
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mr Conway was on bail charged with the murder of Shane Whitla in the Co Armagh town almost a year ago when he was shot multiple times at his home in Belfast.
Mr Conway, whose own father Kevin Conway was murdered in 1998, was from the Deeny Drive area of Lurgan.
-
-
Advertisement
Advertisement
In a family death notice, the family has requested that their home in Lurgan remain private during Kevin’s wake.
It states that Kevin was the dearly beloved son of Bridie and the late Kevin and much loved brother of Lynsey, Victoria and Maria, and beloved partner of Katie, and loving daddy of Kayla and Koen, also Lynsey' partner Eamon and Victoria's partner Kevin, and a loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews.
His funeral will take place on Sunday at 12.45pm from his late residence at Deeny Drive, Lurgan to St Peter's Church for 1.30pm Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery.Many people have shared their sympathies with the Conway family after his murder which has been described by the PSNI as ‘horrific, calculated and ruthless’.
One person said: “So heart breaking. Thinking of you all at this difficult moment for all his families and friends rest in peace amen.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Another said: “Rest in peace Kevin. Thinking of all the family at this sad time. You are in thoughts and prayers.”
And a third person said: “Sending love to Bridie and the girls. Rest in peace Kevin.”