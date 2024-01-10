Kevin Conway: Lurgan murder victim was shot multiple times in a 'horrific, calculated and ruthless' attack in Belfast
The 26-year-old Lurgan man, who was on bail charged with the murder of Shane Whitla in the Co Armagh town almost a year ago, was found shot multiple times outside his house in Belfast last night.
Mr Conway, whose own father Kevin Conway was murdered in 1998, was from the Deeney Drive area of Lurgan and was a father, son and brother.
Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team said they have launched a murder investigation.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Kevin Conway, who was 26 years old, was murdered in the Greenan area of the city on Tuesday night, 9 January, at around 9.30pm.”
Detective Inspector Gina Quinn said: “Kevin – who was a father, a son and a brother – was brutally murdered in his own home. He was shot multiple times and, sadly, was pronounced dead at the scene.
“My thoughts are with Kevin’s family and loved ones, who are today left trying to come to terms with their loss. And I know the wider community remains in shock.
“This was a horrific, calculated and ruthless murder, carried out in a busy residential area. Such cold-blooded brutality has absolutely no place in our society."
Detective Inspector Quinn continued: “Our investigation is at an early stage, and I am appealing to anyone who was in the Greenan area yesterday evening, from 4pm onwards and who noticed anything suspicious, to contact us. I’m especially keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage.
“I understand that people are feeling afraid, but we can all agree those responsible for this shocking murder have no place in our society. The streets will be safer when they are behind bars.
“If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please contact us. I’m appealing directly to local people to have the confidence to tell us anything they know. Kevin’s family deserve justice.
“Local people will see an increase in police presence in the area in the coming hours and days, and I’m grateful to members of the public for their ongoing support.”