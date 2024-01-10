Murder victim, Kevin Conway, was shot multiple times in what police have described as a ‘horrific, calculated and ruthless’ attack.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 26-year-old Lurgan man, who was on bail charged with the murder of Shane Whitla in the Co Armagh town almost a year ago, was found shot multiple times outside his house in Belfast last night.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lurgan native Kevin Conway has been named as the man shot dead in west Belfast last night.

-

Mr Conway, whose own father Kevin Conway was murdered in 1998, was from the Deeney Drive area of Lurgan and was a father, son and brother.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team said they have launched a murder investigation.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Kevin Conway, who was 26 years old, was murdered in the Greenan area of the city on Tuesday night, 9 January, at around 9.30pm.”

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 10th January 2024 Police have launched a murder investigation following a shooting incident in West Belfast. The incident happened in the Greenan area of the city on Tuesday night, January 9. Officers were at the scene overnight and have since confirmed a murder investigation has been launched. Picture by Matt Mackey/PressEye

Detective Inspector Gina Quinn said: “Kevin – who was a father, a son and a brother – was brutally murdered in his own home. He was shot multiple times and, sadly, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“My thoughts are with Kevin’s family and loved ones, who are today left trying to come to terms with their loss. And I know the wider community remains in shock.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This was a horrific, calculated and ruthless murder, carried out in a busy residential area. Such cold-blooded brutality has absolutely no place in our society."

Detective Inspector Quinn continued: “Our investigation is at an early stage, and I am appealing to anyone who was in the Greenan area yesterday evening, from 4pm onwards and who noticed anything suspicious, to contact us. I’m especially keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 10th January 2024 Police have launched a murder investigation following a shooting incident in West Belfast. The incident happened in the Greenan area of the city on Tuesday night, January 9. Officers were at the scene overnight and have since confirmed a murder investigation has been launched. Picture by Matt Mackey/PressEye

“I understand that people are feeling afraid, but we can all agree those responsible for this shocking murder have no place in our society. The streets will be safer when they are behind bars.

“If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please contact us. I’m appealing directly to local people to have the confidence to tell us anything they know. Kevin’s family deserve justice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Local people will see an increase in police presence in the area in the coming hours and days, and I’m grateful to members of the public for their ongoing support.”