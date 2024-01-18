Kevin Conway murder: 37-year-old man arrested has been released on bail
The 37-year-old had been taken into police custody for questioning in relation to the killing of Mr Conway in west Belfast on Tuesday, January 9.
The Lurgan victim, who was 26, died after being shot multiple times at his home in the Greenan area of the city.
He had been living in Belfast while on bail charged with the murder of Shane Whitla in Lurgan a year ago.
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed shortly after 5pm on Thursday that the man, who had been in custody in Musgrave Serious Crime suite for questioning, has now been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.