A man arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Kevin Conway has been released on bail.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 37-year-old had been taken into police custody for questioning in relation to the killing of Mr Conway in west Belfast on Tuesday, January 9.

The Lurgan victim, who was 26, died after being shot multiple times at his home in the Greenan area of the city.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had been living in Belfast while on bail charged with the murder of Shane Whitla in Lurgan a year ago.

Murder victim Kevin Conway.