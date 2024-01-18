Register
Kevin Conway murder: 37-year-old man arrested has been released on bail

A man arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Kevin Conway has been released on bail.
By Valerie Martin
Published 18th Jan 2024, 08:31 GMT
Updated 18th Jan 2024, 17:16 GMT
The 37-year-old had been taken into police custody for questioning in relation to the killing of Mr Conway in west Belfast on Tuesday, January 9.

The Lurgan victim, who was 26, died after being shot multiple times at his home in the Greenan area of the city.

He had been living in Belfast while on bail charged with the murder of Shane Whitla in Lurgan a year ago.

Murder victim Kevin Conway.Murder victim Kevin Conway.
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed shortly after 5pm on Thursday that the man, who had been in custody in Musgrave Serious Crime suite for questioning, has now been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.