Kevin Conway murder: PSNI detectives revisit scene of Lurgan man's killing in west Belfast a week after his death
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 26-year-old from Deeny Drive in Lurgan was shot multiple times in the Greenan area of west Belfast on Tuesday, January 9. He had been living in Belfast while on bail charged with the murder of Shane Whitla in Lurgan a year ago.
On Tuesday night, detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team revisited the scene of Kevin Conway’s murder.
Advertisement
Advertisement
They have offered a fresh assurance that anyone with information which may help the investigation can pass it on with ‘total anonymity’.
Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Today, January 16, is one week on since this brutal attack took place. It was last Tuesday night, at approximately 9.30pm, when Kevin was murdered in his own home.
"He was shot multiple times and, sadly, pronounced dead at the scene.
"We will work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice, and tonight our officers have revisited the immediate area. We’ve been speaking with pedestrians, drivers and passengers, and have carried out extensive house-to-house enquiries.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“This ruthless killing has left a loving family heartbroken. They’re going through unimaginable sorrow and pain, while an entire community is left in shock.
"I’m appealing to you, if you have any information, to please come forward. I know it’s not easy, but I’m keen to offer assurance that information can be passed to Crimestoppers with total anonymity.”
Crimestoppers, who are independent of police, are offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Kevin Conway’s murder. The reward is payable for information passed directly to Crimestoppers. Contact www.crimestoppers-uk.org or call the charity’s 24/7 Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.
Detectives can be contacted on 101; while information, including photos, CCTV and dashcam footage, can be provided to police through the Major Incident Public portal at https://mipp.police.ukKevin Conway’s funeral took place on Sunday afternoon from his late residence in Lurgan to St Peter's Church for 1.30pm Requiem Mass, with interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery.