A reward of up to £20,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of Lurgan man Kevin Conway.

Kevin Conway. Photo issued by PSNI

Mr Conway, who was 26 years old, was murdered in the Greenan area of west Belfast on Tuesday (January 9) around 9.30pm.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team investigating the shooting this afternoon (Friday) announced the reward from the charity Crimestoppers.

Detective Inspector Gina Quinn said: “Kevin was brutally murdered in his own home. He was shot multiple times and was, sadly, pronounced dead at the scene. This barbaric murder has left behind a loving family, who are absolutely heartbroken.”

DI Quinn continued: “In recent years there have been a number of other horrific murders involving firearms within the west Belfast community, and police are aware that they are still very much at the forefront of people’s minds. I would ask the public to remember that behind each name, there are families and loved ones whose worlds have been torn apart.

“We are committed to bringing those responsible for Kevin’s murder to justice, and I am reiterating our appeal for anyone with information to search your conscience. Please do the right thing and get in touch.

“I believe there are people out there who have information, but who may be too frightened to speak up. I want to offer assurance that information can be passed to Crimestoppers with 100% anonymity, and I hope that the reward of up to £20,000 will encourage people to come forward.”

A spokesperson for Crimestoppers explained: “Our charity, which is independent of the police, is here for you 24/7 to pass on what you know whilst staying completely anonymous. With Crimestoppers, computer IP addresses are never traced. Telephone calls are never recorded, there is no caller line display and no 1471 facility.

“The reward is only payable for information passed directly to Crimestoppers and not to the police. Please ask for a reward code when speaking to our Contact Centre or when completing an anonymous online form via our website. Thank you for your support.”