Kevin Conway: Sympathies paid to family of Lurgan murder victim as funeral notice issued
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 26-year-old Lurgan man, who was on bail charged with the murder of Shane Whitla in the Co Armagh town almost a year ago, was at his home when the murder happened.
Mr Conway, whose own father Kevin Conway was murdered in 1998, was from the Deeney Drive area of Lurgan
Advertisement
Advertisement
In a family death notice, the family has requested that their home in Lurgan remain private during Kevin’s wake and funeral.
It states that Kevin was the dearly beloved son of Bridie and the late Kevin and much loved brother of Lynsey, Victoria and Maria, and beloved partner of Katie, and loving daddy of Kayla and Koen, also Lynsey' partner Eamon and Victoria's partner Kevin, and a loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews.
The family will announce his funeral arrangements later.
Many people have shared their sympathies with the Conway family after his murder which has been described by the PSNI as ‘horrific, calculated and ruthless’.
One person said: “So heart breaking. Thinking of you all at this difficult moment for all his families and friends rest in peace amen.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Another said: “Rest in peace Kevin. Thinking of all the family at this sad time. You are in thoughts and prayers.”
And a third person said: “Sending love to Bridie and the girls. Rest in peace Kevin.”
One mourner said: “Thinking of you all. Rest in peace our kid, you will be dearly missed.”