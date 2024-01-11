Register
BREAKING

Kevin Conway: Sympathies paid to family of Lurgan murder victim as funeral notice issued

Sympathies have been paid to the family of Lurgan man Kevin Conway who was shot multiple times in Belfast on Tuesday night.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 11th Jan 2024, 10:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 26-year-old Lurgan man, who was on bail charged with the murder of Shane Whitla in the Co Armagh town almost a year ago, was at his home when the murder happened.

Mr Conway, whose own father Kevin Conway was murdered in 1998, was from the Deeney Drive area of Lurgan

In a family death notice, the family has requested that their home in Lurgan remain private during Kevin’s wake and funeral.

Most Popular
Lurgan native Kevin Conway has been named as the man shot dead in west Belfast last night.Lurgan native Kevin Conway has been named as the man shot dead in west Belfast last night.
Lurgan native Kevin Conway has been named as the man shot dead in west Belfast last night.

It states that Kevin was the dearly beloved son of Bridie and the late Kevin and much loved brother of Lynsey, Victoria and Maria, and beloved partner of Katie, and loving daddy of Kayla and Koen, also Lynsey' partner Eamon and Victoria's partner Kevin, and a loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews.

The family will announce his funeral arrangements later.

Many people have shared their sympathies with the Conway family after his murder which has been described by the PSNI as ‘horrific, calculated and ruthless’.

One person said: “So heart breaking. Thinking of you all at this difficult moment for all his families and friends rest in peace amen.”

Another said: “Rest in peace Kevin. Thinking of all the family at this sad time. You are in thoughts and prayers.”

And a third person said: “Sending love to Bridie and the girls. Rest in peace Kevin.”

One mourner said: “Thinking of you all. Rest in peace our kid, you will be dearly missed.”