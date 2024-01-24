Kevin Conway murder: PSNI release 53-year-old man arrested in west Belfast
Mr Conway, who was from Deeny Drive in Lurgan, died after being shot multiple times in the Greenan area of west Belfast on Tuesday, January 9.
Police have described his killing as “a horrific, calculated and ruthless murder”.
The 26-year-old victim had been living in Belfast while on bail charged with the murder of Shane Whitla in Lurgan a year ago.
On Wednesday morning, PSNI stated that detectives investigating Mr Conway’s killing had arrested a 53-year-old man in the west Belfast area and taken him to Musgrave Serious Crime suite for questioning.
In a statement issued on Wednesday night, a police spokesperson confirmed the man has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.