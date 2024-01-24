Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Conway, who was from Deeny Drive in Lurgan, died after being shot multiple times in the Greenan area of west Belfast on Tuesday, January 9.

Police have described his killing as “a horrific, calculated and ruthless murder”.

The 26-year-old victim had been living in Belfast while on bail charged with the murder of Shane Whitla in Lurgan a year ago.

Kevin Conway. Picture: family image

On Wednesday morning, PSNI stated that detectives investigating Mr Conway’s killing had arrested a 53-year-old man in the west Belfast area and taken him to Musgrave Serious Crime suite for questioning.