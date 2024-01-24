Register
BREAKING

Kevin Conway murder: PSNI release 53-year-old man arrested in west Belfast

A man arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Kevin Conway has been released on bail.
By Valerie Martin
Published 24th Jan 2024, 09:13 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2024, 22:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mr Conway, who was from Deeny Drive in Lurgan, died after being shot multiple times in the Greenan area of west Belfast on Tuesday, January 9.

Police have described his killing as “a horrific, calculated and ruthless murder”.

The 26-year-old victim had been living in Belfast while on bail charged with the murder of Shane Whitla in Lurgan a year ago.

Most Popular
Kevin Conway. Picture: family imageKevin Conway. Picture: family image
Kevin Conway. Picture: family image
Read More
Kevin Conway murder: 37-year-old man arrested has been released on bail

On Wednesday morning, PSNI stated that detectives investigating Mr Conway’s killing had arrested a 53-year-old man in the west Belfast area and taken him to Musgrave Serious Crime suite for questioning.

In a statement issued on Wednesday night, a police spokesperson confirmed the man has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.