‘Large quantity of drug paraphernalia’ seized in police search of Larne premises
Police seized a quantity of drugs, cash and mobile phones during an operation in Larne earlier today (Monday).
The haul followed a search of premises in the town by Larne Neighbourhood officers, assisted by police dog ‘Archer’ and Tactical Support Group officers.
PSNI Mid and East Antrim stated: “As a result of the search police seized a quantity of suspected Class A, B and C controlled drugs, a large quantity of drug paraphernalia, cash and mobile phones.
“Through Op Dealbreaker the PSNI will continue to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs in our communities.
“We are grateful for the support of the local community and ask for anyone with information or concerns in relation to the supply of drugs to get in touch on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800555111.”