‘Large quantity of drug paraphernalia’ seized in police search of Larne premises

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The haul followed a search of premises in the town by Larne Neighbourhood officers, assisted by police dog ‘Archer’ and Tactical Support Group officers.

PSNI Mid and East Antrim stated: “As a result of the search police seized a quantity of suspected Class A, B and C controlled drugs, a large quantity of drug paraphernalia, cash and mobile phones.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Through Op Dealbreaker the PSNI will continue to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs in our communities.