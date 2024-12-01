Larne: children in Ronald Street house damaged by arson attack on nearby parked vehicle
The incident happened in the Ronald Street area of the town in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Police received a report at around 5am of a van on fire, which had spread to the front door and window of a nearby house.
They said it is believed that an accelerant had been poured onto the van then set alight.
"The resident was in the house at the time along with their two children, but luckily no one was injured during this attack,” a police spokesperson confirmed.
Police enquiries are continuing and the incident is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life.
Detectives are appealing to anyone with any information or to anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist the investigation to get in touch on 101 quoting reference number 381 01/12/24. It is understood police do not believe this incident to be connected to an arson attack in Seacourt on Saturday in which vehicles and properties were damaged.