A motorist punched another driver and tried to drag him out of a vehicle in a 'road rage' attack, a court has heard.

Trevor McClean (26), of Bellair Park, Larne, was sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates' Court of assaulting a man and causing criminal damage to a door handle.

The incident happened at around 6am on February 3, 2025 in Galgorm.

A prosecutor outlined that a motorist said the defendant tried to drag him out of the car he was in.

The court heard a comment had been made to McClean that he was "going to kill someone by the way he was driving" and an "argument ensued".

McClean exited his vehicle and had gone to the driver side window of the other vehicle demanding the man get out and that he began to pull on the locked door handle causing it to break off.

The defendant then had thrown the door handle, striking the driver in the face.

The defendant began to punch the man around the face and head, connecting at least twice and trying to drag him out of the vehicle.

McClean then took the keys from the car and threw them onto a grass verge before leaving.

The men were not known to each other.

The defendant's number plate was noted and police spoke to the defendant.

A defence solicitor said McClean, who had a clear record, was going to work at Wrightbus at the time but now he works elsewhere.

The incident was "totally out of character".

The solicitor said a comment had been made about "alleged bad driving by the defendant" and "words were exchanged. In fact the defendant himself was punched in the mouth and had an injury from that".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had taken things to a "very extreme level", adding: "This is a serious matter, it probably could be referred to as road rage.

"It would have been a very frightening experience for the victim to be confronted, not only you getting out of the vehicle and the verbal exchange was one thing, but then turning into a physical assault is totally unacceptable".

The defendant was ordered to complete 150 hours of Community Service. He has to pay £500 copensation to the victim and also £121 compensation for the damage to the vehicle.