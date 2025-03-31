Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A front seat passenger in a car has admitted 'dangerous driving' after Ballymena Magistrates' Court heard that during an argument he pulled on the steering wheel of a car driven by his partner forcing it to crash into a garden causing damage to a wall.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Mulholland (37), of Greenland Parade in Larne, committed the offence at, according to his charge sheet, The Old Mill in Larne, on October 21 last year.

A prosecutor told the court, sitting on Thursday, March 27, that a woman was driving a Vauxhall Corsa at Pound Street in the town on the date in question.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman and her partner "were having a verbal argument and he reached over and pulled on the steering wheel causing the vehicle to come off the road and end up in a garden", the prosecutor outlined.

Pound Street, Larne. Picture: Google

When interviewed by police about what had happened, the defendant was asked if he pulled on the steering wheel and he said he "jerked on the steering wheel to the right" which "caused the crash to happen".

Full details of the case have yet to be outlined to the court.

The case was adjourned to the same court on April 17 to allow for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Nigel Broderick remarked that, through his actions, the defendant had put himself and the other occupant of the vehicle in danger.

He added: "It is not your run-of-the-mill poor piece of driving, a bad overtake situation. This was a deliberate act".