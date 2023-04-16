Register
Larne Harbour £120,000 drugs seizure: two due in court

A man and a woman have been charged after £120,000 of suspected drugs were seized at Larne Harbour.

By Valerie Martin
Published 16th Apr 2023, 19:38 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 19:50 BST

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch charged the pair to court after a van was stopped and searched.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “On Saturday, April 15, officers seized a large quantity of suspected herbal cannabis, with an estimated street value of approximately £120,000.

"A 36-year-old woman and 28-year-old man have both been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

A large quantity of suspected herbal cannabis, with an estimated street value of approximately £120,000, was seized.

"They are due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 17.

"As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Thornton said: “Through Operation DEALBREAKER, and the multi-agency efforts of the Organised Crime Task Force, we will continue to carry out operations, to break the cycle of those who seek to cause harm through the illegal importation and supply of drugs in Northern Ireland, and to dismantle the organised criminals who profit from this incredibly harmful activity.

Larne Port. Picture: GoogleLarne Port. Picture: Google
Larne Port. Picture: Google

"I appeal to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply, to call police on the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/