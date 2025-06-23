Larne: jail sentence for man who repeatedly punched his partner in the face
Alan Stewart, aged 46, whose address was listed as Slemish Drive in Larne, pleaded guilty to assault; and causing criminal damage to a rear door at a property and also to a car. He also had 17 grammes of the class B drug cannabis and admitted a possession charge.
The charges relate to offences which took place on May 16 this year.
The case was mentioned at a hearing of Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, June 19. The defendant appeared at the court via video link from prison.
A prosecutor told the court that around 11pm on the date in question, the defendant punched his partner multiple times to the face at Gloucester Avenue in Larne, causing her to fall to the ground and strike her head.
He continued to punch her outside an address at Latharna Avenue.
The defendant also smashed a rear door and entered to "collect his belongings" and was arrested, the court was told.
A defence lawyer outlined to the court that the defendant is originally from Milton Keynes in England.
He said the defendant was addicted to heroin and that he "hears voices" during "psychotic episodes".
Jailing the defendant, District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "This is a bad case of domestic violence. Courts have said consistently that those who perpetrate domestic violence can expect custodial sentences".
The district judge also put a two-year Restraining Order in place.