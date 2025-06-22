Larne man (60) caught in paedophile hunter 'sting' is jailed for sending vile messages to '12-year-old' girl

A 60-year-old Larne man who made vile comments in messages to a decoy from a 'paedophile hunter' group posing as a 12-year-old girl has received a jail sentence.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Walker, of Clover Terrace, pleaded guilty to attempted 'sexual communication' with a child' in March last year. He sent videos and images and made disgusting comments.

He was confronted in a 'sting' by the group Children & Survivors Online Child Protection Team NI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were contacted and details were supplied to officers. The defendant's mobile phone was seized.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

A defence barrister told Ballymena Magistrates' Court Walker’s comments were "reprehensible" and there was a "level of depravity that no one could try to explain or justify".

He said the defendant displayed "abject remorse" and "can provide no logical rationale as to why he would engage in such communications".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he was "surprised" prosecutors had not wanted to send the case to Crown Court rather than keep it in the magistrates' court where the maximum sentence was less.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge asked: "How bad does a case have to be before it goes to the Crown Court because I can't imagine much worse than what this man did?"

Judge Broderick said Walker's behaviour was "totally despicable".

He told the defendant: "The fact it was a decoy is of no material difference because as far as you were concerned you believed you were communicating with a 12-year old child.

"The contents of what you exchanged in those messages is quite vile and particularly worrying what an adult man, 60 years of age, would be saying to a 12-year-old girl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There must be a clear message that these cases will readily attract a custodial sentence".

He said the maximum sentence in the magistrates' court was six months and "I do have to take into account your plea of guilty plea and for that reason, and that reason only, the sentence I have in mind will be reduced - a sentence of four months imprisonment".

Along with that jail term, Walker has to sign the sex offenders' register for seven years and there is a five-year Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

He was released on bail pending appeal against the sentence and he is not have unsupervised contact with anyone under 16 unless approved by social services.