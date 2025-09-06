Larne: Man breached Restraining Order by climbing over rear fence at ex-partner's home on Twelfth of July
Aaron Greer (34), of Green Link in Larne, who had been "intoxicated," then began an argument with his ex-partner.
Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told a "party" was being held at the back garden.
A defence barrister said Greer had gone to his ex's home because he was worried about a matter.
The defendant had recently abandoned an appeal against a four months prison term for previously breaching a Restraining Order he been given for stalking his ex-partner.
At Thursday's court the defendant was given a two months jail term for the July 12 Restraining Order breach and District Judge Nigel Broderick ordered it to be served consecutively to the defendant's current sentence.
A new three-year Restraining Order has also been in place.