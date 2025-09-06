A man who breached a Restraining Order by climbing over a rear fence at his ex-partner's address in Larne at 12.30am on July 12 this year has been sentenced.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Greer (34), of Green Link in Larne, who had been "intoxicated," then began an argument with his ex-partner.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told a "party" was being held at the back garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A defence barrister said Greer had gone to his ex's home because he was worried about a matter.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

The defendant had recently abandoned an appeal against a four months prison term for previously breaching a Restraining Order he been given for stalking his ex-partner.

At Thursday's court the defendant was given a two months jail term for the July 12 Restraining Order breach and District Judge Nigel Broderick ordered it to be served consecutively to the defendant's current sentence.

A new three-year Restraining Order has also been in place.