Larne man caught with 'laughing gas' is sentenced at Ballymena court

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 2nd Feb 2025, 10:38 BST
Updated 2nd Feb 2025, 10:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Larne man found in possession of nitrous oxide - also known as 'laughing gas' - has been sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.

Jordan Martin (21), of The Woods, was sentenced on charges including being concerned in the supply of nitrous oxide - a Class C drug - between January 1 and March 2 last year.

There were also charges of possessing nitrous oxide and having it with intent to supply on March 2 last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A prosecutor told the court that "18 to 20" canisters of nitrous oxide were in the defendant's vehicle which police stopped at a retail park car park in Larne. A co-accused was also in the vehicle.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: PacemakerBallymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker
Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

The prosecutor said the defendant's phone was seized and there were "numerous messages" relating to supply with "people asking for canisters".

A defence barrister said the defendant said the nitrous oxide was obtained from a "person in Belfast".

The defendant had a previously clear record.

Read More
Larne: roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead

District Judge Nigel Broderick said "anyone who possesses drugs with intent to supply or supplies them can normally expect an immediate custodial sentence" but he had reflected on a report from the Probation Board and an "educational psychologist" and had taken into account the guilty plea and clear record.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said it appeared to be what "may be described as low-level supply to friends" and although there was "no reference to money changing hands" he "wouldn't be surprised if money did change hands but there is no evidence of excessive amounts of money changing hands".

The judge ordered the defendant to do 75 hours of Community Service and he was also put on Probation for a year.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice