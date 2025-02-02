Larne man caught with 'laughing gas' is sentenced at Ballymena court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Larne man found in possession of nitrous oxide - also known as 'laughing gas' - has been sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.

Jordan Martin (21), of The Woods, was sentenced on charges including being concerned in the supply of nitrous oxide - a Class C drug - between January 1 and March 2 last year.

There were also charges of possessing nitrous oxide and having it with intent to supply on March 2 last year.

A prosecutor told the court that "18 to 20" canisters of nitrous oxide were in the defendant's vehicle which police stopped at a retail park car park in Larne. A co-accused was also in the vehicle.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

The prosecutor said the defendant's phone was seized and there were "numerous messages" relating to supply with "people asking for canisters".

A defence barrister said the defendant said the nitrous oxide was obtained from a "person in Belfast".

The defendant had a previously clear record.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said "anyone who possesses drugs with intent to supply or supplies them can normally expect an immediate custodial sentence" but he had reflected on a report from the Probation Board and an "educational psychologist" and had taken into account the guilty plea and clear record.

He said it appeared to be what "may be described as low-level supply to friends" and although there was "no reference to money changing hands" he "wouldn't be surprised if money did change hands but there is no evidence of excessive amounts of money changing hands".

The judge ordered the defendant to do 75 hours of Community Service and he was also put on Probation for a year.