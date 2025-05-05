Larne man is accused of possessing indecent photo of a child
A man with a Larne address who is accused of possessing, making and distributing an indecent photo of a child has been further remanded in custody and his case adjourned to May 29.
Michael McConville (31), of Linn Road, is also charged with being in possession of, according to the charge sheet, 'an extreme pornographic image'.
The charges relate to October 31 last year.
The case was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 1.
The defendant appeared at court via video link from prison.