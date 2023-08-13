Larne man punched kicked and dragged partner by hair after returning home from a concert

A Larne man seriously assaulted his partner after they returned home from a concert, Ballymena Magistrates' Court heard.

Barry Raymond Magill (45), with an address listed as Dromaine Drive but now of Riverdale Maisonettes, admitted charges of assault, criminal damage and resisting police relating to the early hours of June 29 this year.

A prosecutor said Magill punched his partner "several times" to the face, knocking her to the floor before he grabbed her hair and dragged her into a living room. He kicked her on the ground and banged her head on the ground causing her glasses to break.

She was then dragged by the hair and put out through the front door. The court was told she suffered hair loss.

A defence solicitor accepted it was a serious incident.