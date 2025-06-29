Larne man with 169 previous convictions is sentenced after being caught in possession of drugs
Michael Kelly, whose address was listed as Cairngorm Drive, was caught with, according to the court charge sheet, methylamphetamine, and cannabis on November 24 last year.
The case was dealt with at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, June 26 when the district judge was told how police on patrol in the Antiville area of Larne saw a vehicle. When officers stopped and searched the car, which was being driven by the defendant, a bag of methylamphetamine was found down the side of the driver's seat.
When the defendant’s home was searched, small quantities of 'meth', 1.4 and cannabis were found, according to a prosecutor.
A defence solicitor told the court that the defendant had been taking drugs "recreationally".
The lawyer said the defendant's record of 169 previous convictions had stopped in 2017.
The solicitor said the defendant has not taken drugs for a number of months and is "trying to get his own business started again”, adding: “He is a barber, but he is finding it difficult to get premises".
He said the drugs offences were an "aberration" and "having had a criminal career he has now put that behind him successfully" and "will not be back before the court again".
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had an "absolutely atrocious record" but that the previous offences related to seven years ago.
The defendant was ordered to do 60 hours of Community Service.