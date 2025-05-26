Larne police seize e-scooter ‘ridden against the flow of traffic’ in town centre

By Valerie Martin
Published 26th May 2025, 15:28 BST
Updated 26th May 2025, 15:28 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The PSNI has warned the public of the dangers and rules surrounding e-scooters, after complaints were raised that one was being ridden against the flow of traffic in a Co Antrim town centre.

Police issued a fresh reminder to people to be vigilant of the law when using e-scooters, following reports of a male riding one in the wrong direction on Larne’s Main Street.

Their enquiries led them to an address in the town where an e-scooter was seized as part of the investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"E-scooters are classed as motor vehicles when being used on a public road,” a police spokesperson said,

Police seized this e-scooter at an address in Larne. Picture: PSNIPolice seized this e-scooter at an address in Larne. Picture: PSNI
Police seized this e-scooter at an address in Larne. Picture: PSNI

"If you ride one on a public road, cycle path or pavement then you are required to have a license, tax and insurance. E-scooters must be fitted with a number plate, indicators and lights.”

The spokesperson added that e-scooters are for use on private land.

Read More
Larne man admits being concerned in supply of mephedrone

"If you are a parent who has bought or is considering buying one for your kids, please be aware e-scooters are getting more powerful,” the spokesperson said, pointing out that the model seized in Larne has a top speed of almost 70mph.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"With the increased speeds, legal requirements and responsibility of use, it is important to be aware of the legality of using e-scooters and that if used in an irresponsible and reckless matter, the user and members of the public are at risk of injury.”

What are the laws relating to e-scooters?

The PSNI says e-scooters do not generally comply with construction and use legislation and vehicle standards so are therefore, restricted to off- road use only.

If used on the road the rider would require the following:

  • A driving licence from age 16 (minimum Category AM).
  • At least third party insurance for road use.
  • Have the vehicle registered with the DVLNI and display a number plate.
  • Have a Vehicle Excise Licence when used on the road.
  • Have obligatory lamps, reflectors and rear markings fitted.
  • Fulfil all requirements in accordance with the Motor Vehicles (Construction and Use) Regulations 1999.
  • A protective helmet in some cases (although the wearing of a helmet in all situations is recommended for personal safety).
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice