Larne police seize e-scooter ‘ridden against the flow of traffic’ in town centre
Police issued a fresh reminder to people to be vigilant of the law when using e-scooters, following reports of a male riding one in the wrong direction on Larne’s Main Street.
Their enquiries led them to an address in the town where an e-scooter was seized as part of the investigation.
"E-scooters are classed as motor vehicles when being used on a public road,” a police spokesperson said,
"If you ride one on a public road, cycle path or pavement then you are required to have a license, tax and insurance. E-scooters must be fitted with a number plate, indicators and lights.”
The spokesperson added that e-scooters are for use on private land.
"If you are a parent who has bought or is considering buying one for your kids, please be aware e-scooters are getting more powerful,” the spokesperson said, pointing out that the model seized in Larne has a top speed of almost 70mph.
"With the increased speeds, legal requirements and responsibility of use, it is important to be aware of the legality of using e-scooters and that if used in an irresponsible and reckless matter, the user and members of the public are at risk of injury.”
What are the laws relating to e-scooters?
The PSNI says e-scooters do not generally comply with construction and use legislation and vehicle standards so are therefore, restricted to off- road use only.
If used on the road the rider would require the following:
- A driving licence from age 16 (minimum Category AM).
- At least third party insurance for road use.
- Have the vehicle registered with the DVLNI and display a number plate.
- Have a Vehicle Excise Licence when used on the road.
- Have obligatory lamps, reflectors and rear markings fitted.
- Fulfil all requirements in accordance with the Motor Vehicles (Construction and Use) Regulations 1999.
- A protective helmet in some cases (although the wearing of a helmet in all situations is recommended for personal safety).