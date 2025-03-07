Larne: PSNI seize drugs during searches in 'significant' operation to tackle serious and organised crime

By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Mar 2025, 16:54 BST
Updated 8th Mar 2025, 14:50 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police have carried out what they described as a ‘significant proactive operation' in Larne on Friday morning, in a bid to target serious and organised crime.

Officers conducted the planned searches shortly after 9.30am at five properties in the Gardenmore ward area as part of an ongoing investigation, following information received into serious and organised criminality involving the illegal supply of drugs in Larne.

A senior PSNI officer said it was a substantial planned policing operation organised by the District Support Team, working along with the Neighbourhood Policing Teams, and supported by specially trained officers, including Tactical Support Teams and police search advisors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Tate said: “During the searches a quantity of suspected drugs were seized, and we believe these illegal drugs were unfortunately destined for the streets of Mid and East Antrim.

Police taking part in Friday morning's operation in Larne. Picture: PSNIPolice taking part in Friday morning's operation in Larne. Picture: PSNI
Police taking part in Friday morning's operation in Larne. Picture: PSNI

"Drug paraphernalia was also seized and taken away for further examination.

Read More
30 fabulous photos as Larne children get all dressed up for World Book Day

"Tackling the supply of drugs remains a priority for the Police Service of Northern Ireland as a whole, but it’s particularly of interest to our policing district across Mid and East Antrim.

"These searches and seizures demonstrate our commitment to disrupting criminals that profit from the proceeds of these crimes, targeting vulnerable young people in our communities who don’t fully understand the dangers of getting involved in, or taking drugs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Drugs supply and misuse is a vicious cycle and we remain determined to remove harmful drugs from our streets and to remove money and assets from those who work in the drugs trade. It’s crucial that any suspected illicit activity is flagged with us, so that action can be taken immediately, and I’m appealing to anyone with information on someone dealing drugs in your area, to contact us on 101.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice