Police have carried out what they described as a ‘significant proactive operation' in Larne on Friday morning, in a bid to target serious and organised crime.

Officers conducted the planned searches shortly after 9.30am at five properties in the Gardenmore ward area as part of an ongoing investigation, following information received into serious and organised criminality involving the illegal supply of drugs in Larne.

A senior PSNI officer said it was a substantial planned policing operation organised by the District Support Team, working along with the Neighbourhood Policing Teams, and supported by specially trained officers, including Tactical Support Teams and police search advisors.

Chief Inspector Tate said: “During the searches a quantity of suspected drugs were seized, and we believe these illegal drugs were unfortunately destined for the streets of Mid and East Antrim.

Police taking part in Friday morning's operation in Larne. Picture: PSNI

"Drug paraphernalia was also seized and taken away for further examination.

"Tackling the supply of drugs remains a priority for the Police Service of Northern Ireland as a whole, but it’s particularly of interest to our policing district across Mid and East Antrim.

"These searches and seizures demonstrate our commitment to disrupting criminals that profit from the proceeds of these crimes, targeting vulnerable young people in our communities who don’t fully understand the dangers of getting involved in, or taking drugs.

"Drugs supply and misuse is a vicious cycle and we remain determined to remove harmful drugs from our streets and to remove money and assets from those who work in the drugs trade. It’s crucial that any suspected illicit activity is flagged with us, so that action can be taken immediately, and I’m appealing to anyone with information on someone dealing drugs in your area, to contact us on 101.”