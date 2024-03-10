Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a statement on Sunday, March 10, The PSNI District Support Team stopped a vehicle and a search was conducted under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A police spokesperson said: “As a result, a quantity of suspected Class A drugs were seized and three females were taken to custody to assist police with possession and supply investigations.

"Follow up searches at various properties resulted in more suspected Class A and C drugs being seized.”

A quantity of suspected Class A and C drugs have been seized folowing searches in Larne. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

In an update, the PSNI said the three women, aged 29, 30 and 42, have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson said police would continue to take up concerns from local people.

“The community told us that they were sick of this kind of activity ruining the town and we've acted upon this

"If you've any concerns or information that you'd like to talk to us about, please call 101 or alternatively report it anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

On Friday night, meanwhile, the District Support Team were on patrol in Larne when they stopped a vehicle in The Roddens area. The driver was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit and possession of a Class A drug.