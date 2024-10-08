Larne Town Park: fireworks seized as police respond to reports of anti-social behaviour
Local officers attended to speak with those involved and seized a box of fireworks. The youths subsequently moved on from the area and officers remained on foot to ensure nothing escalated further.
Inspector McClelland said: “I am appealing to parents to know where your children are and advise them against becoming involved in anti-social behaviour.
“Officers continue to work alongside partner agencies, local representatives and the community to find collaborative and proactive solutions to address these problems and we welcome any information from the public and local elected representatives to inform what we are doing.
"Our officers continue to provide a visible policing presence throughout Larne and we constantly monitor crime trends relating to the use of fireworks illegally, to deploy our resources to the areas of greatest need.
“We all have a responsibility to help make where we live safer for everyone. Reporting crimes or incidents that impact on your quality of life helps focus our patrols where they are needed, enabling us to take positive action. Ring us on 101 or report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.”
The warning from police comes just days after a new £220,000 skate facility had its official opening at Larne Town Park.
The park is also once of the venues participating in Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s ‘Quiet Hour’ scheme, which aims to create a more inclusive environment for autistic children and others who may feel overwhelmed by excessive noise.