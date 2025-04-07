Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 17-year-old boy arrested in relation to an assault on the Larne-Belfast train on Saturday night has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

During the incident, a teenage boy was punched, knocked to the ground and had his head stamped on after a fight broke out involving a large number of young people.

Police confirmed a teenage girl was also injured during the Saturday night incident, a video of which has been widely shared on social media.

Sergeant Watson said: “We received a report at around 10.50pm of a fight involving a large group of young people on the Larne to Belfast train.

A teenage boy was punched, knocked to the ground and had his head stamped on during a fight between a large number of young people on the Larne to Belfast train on Saturday night. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)

"A teenage boy, aged 17, was punched multiple times to his face before being knocked to the ground, where his head was then stamped on. A 17 year-old girl was also injured during the course of the assault.

"Both the boy and girl required hospital treatment for their injuries, not believed to be serious at this time.”

Officers carrying out further enquiries on Sunday arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted GBH with intent and common assault. They confirmed on Monday morning that he had been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

Police are urging people not to share anything on social media in relation to the incident.

"We are aware that a video showing the assault has been circulated on social media. We would appeal that people refrain from posting anything further on social media, as this could affect the ongoing investigation,” said Serg Watson.

"We know the train was busy at the time of the assault, and we would be keen to speak to anyone who was on the Larne to Belfast train on Saturday night between 10.30pm and 11pm and witnessed what happened.

"If you have any information you can call police on our non-emergency 101 number, quoting reference number 1828 of 05/04/25 or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.